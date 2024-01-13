Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village | PTI

One person was killed and five persons were seriously injured after a private bus caught fire near Telangana's Erravalli village. A video that has surfaced shows the intensity of fire. In the video it can be seen that massive flames have completely engulfed the bus that's lying in an upturned positions. The visual after the fire was doused shows the charred condition of bus. The injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital. The cause of fire is still being ascertained.

VIDEO | A private bus caught fire near Telangana's Erravalli village, killing one and injuring five. The injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital. pic.twitter.com/QA8WagzjRx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2024

Past incidents in Telangana

This incident was reported five days after a fire broke out at a tiffin centre in old Santosh Nagar of Telangana's Hyderabad. After receiving information of the incident fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was soon brought under control. no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Also around three weeks ago, a massive fire had broken out at Ankura hospital at Gudimalkapur area of Hyderabad. The authorities and fire tenders had immediately sprung into action. Patients were promptly shifted to a another hopital and fire was brought under control in the meantime. NO casualties were reported in the incident.