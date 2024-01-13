 Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village

Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village

Those injured taken to Kurnool Hospital, cause of fire still being ascertained

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village | PTI

One person was killed and five persons were seriously injured after a private bus caught fire near Telangana's Erravalli village. A video that has surfaced shows the intensity of fire. In the video it can be seen that massive flames have completely engulfed the bus that's lying in an upturned positions. The visual after the fire was doused shows the charred condition of bus. The injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital. The cause of fire is still being ascertained.

Past incidents in Telangana

This incident was reported five days after a fire broke out at a tiffin centre in old Santosh Nagar of Telangana's Hyderabad. After receiving information of the incident fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was soon brought under control. no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Also around three weeks ago, a massive fire had broken out at Ankura hospital at Gudimalkapur area of Hyderabad. The authorities and fire tenders had immediately sprung into action. Patients were promptly shifted to a another hopital and fire was brought under control in the meantime. NO casualties were reported in the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village

Video: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire In Telangana's Erravalli Village

'Ram Sabke Hain': Acharya Pramod Krishnam terms Cong Snub To Jan 22 Invite 'Unfortunate'

'Ram Sabke Hain': Acharya Pramod Krishnam terms Cong Snub To Jan 22 Invite 'Unfortunate'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned For 4th Time By ED In Connection With Excise Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned For 4th Time By ED In Connection With Excise Policy Case

Indian Diaspora Awaits Mega Ram Mandir Event: 40 Giant Billboards Displaying Ram Mandir Put Up...

Indian Diaspora Awaits Mega Ram Mandir Event: 40 Giant Billboards Displaying Ram Mandir Put Up...

Community Leaders Urge Govts To Continue Funding Modernisation Of Madrasas After UP Halts Teacher...

Community Leaders Urge Govts To Continue Funding Modernisation Of Madrasas After UP Halts Teacher...