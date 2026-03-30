Victory For Small Animals: Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University Scraps Cruel Experiment After Hearing From PETA India | https://resources.peta.org

Ludhiana: In a major win for ethical science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has officially pulled the plug on the controversial Forced Swim Test (FST) in which mice, hamsters, and other small animals are dosed with test substances, placed in inescapable beakers filled with water, and made to swim to keep from drowning – purportedly to shed light on human depression. The decision follows a rigorous campaign by PETA India highlighting the test’s inherent cruelty and scientific failure.



This landmark move follows PETA India’s earlier victories against the experiment at Himachal Institute of Pharmacy in Himachal Pradesh, Chitkara University in Chandigarh and CT University also in Ludhiana, Punjab—all of which confirmed that they would no longer conduct the forced swim test after hearing from PETA India.

The experiment has been heavily criticized by scientists who argue that the animals giving up and floating is not a sign of depression or despair, but rather an indicator that the animals are simply saving energy and adapting to a new environment. Research suggests the test may even be less reliable than a coin toss at determining the effectiveness of antidepressant medications.



In an email to PETA India, the Dean Dr. Swaran Singh Randhawa of the College of Veterinary Science, GADVASU confirmed that they “do not promote / approve Forced Swim Test (FST).”



Following encouragement from PETA India, in April 2025, the Pharmacy Council of India directed all agencies under its purview to review and take necessary action on the continued use of the widely debunked experiment. More than 100 scientists and scientific experts have also joined PETA India’s call urging regulators and institutions to end the use of the forced swim test.

“As a premier state veterinary university, GADVASU is showing true scientific leadership by moving away from these terrifying near-drowning tests,” says Dr. Anjana Aggarwal, PETA India’s Scientist and Research Policy Advisor. “This decision sets a powerful precedent for every government-run institution in India: true medical progress doesn't require animal suffering. PETA India commends GADVASU for choosing modern, humane science over outdated cruelty.”



Other government agencies, universities, and pharmaceutical companies around the world have pledged not to permit, conduct, or fund the FST after hearing from PETA entities. PETA India is intensifying efforts to urge the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) to ban the cruel experiment at the national level.

