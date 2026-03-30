'They Opened Fire, Accused Us Of Smuggling Diesel & Held Us': 8 Indian Seafarers Return To Mumbai, Recount 50-Day Ordeal In Iran Amid West Asia Conflict | VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Eight Indian seafarers who returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning narrated a chilling account of detention, gunfire, and prolonged uncertainty in Iran, against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to news agency ANI after their arrival, Merchant Navy Captain Vijay Kumar alleged that their vessel was intercepted by Iranian naval forces following a technical malfunction. “There was a fault in our generator. While we were trying to restore power, the Navy arrived and intercepted us. Before we could even speak, they opened fire,” he said, claiming the ship was outside Iranian territorial waters at the time.

#WATCH | CORRECTION | Mumbai | Merchant Navy* Captain Vijay Kumar says, "... The time spent there (in Iran) was very painful... When the war (the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran) started, initially, we couldn't understand anything at all... We spoke to the Indian… pic.twitter.com/xB564pstCb — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

According to Kumar, the crew was taken into custody at gunpoint and later accused of smuggling diesel. He alleged that authorities asked him to sign documents, which he refused. “We were presented before the media and accused of carrying 6,000 litres of diesel, but no evidence was shown despite repeated checks,” he said.

Indian Sailors Detained For Nearly 50 Days Under Tough Conditions

The sailors said they were detained for nearly 50 days under difficult conditions, with limited access to communication and financial resources. Kumar described the period as 'very painful,' adding that the situation worsened after tensions escalated between the United States, Israel and Iran. “We couldn’t understand what was happening initially. We informed the Indian Embassy that we were stranded and had no money,” he said.

After their release, the crew undertook a gruelling journey of nearly 1,800 kilometres by taxi, allegedly paying around USD 3,000 to reach safety. “There were days when we didn’t eat,” Kumar added, while expressing gratitude to the Indian government and embassy officials for their support.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Oiler Masood Alam says, "We spent 50 days in jail (Iran jail due to the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran). All the members of our family were very distressed. We had joined from Dubai and were coming after discharging diesel from Yemen. We were in… https://t.co/omdx0QBQUg pic.twitter.com/pZ2jIAonVs — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

Another crew member, oiler Masood Alam, said the ordeal had taken a heavy emotional toll on their families. “We spent 50 days in jail. Our families were extremely distressed. Though we were not tortured, the situation was very difficult,” he said. He added that they had initially boarded the vessel from Dubai after delivering diesel in Yemen and were en route to assist another ship when the incident occurred.

#WATCH | Mumbai | General Secretary of the Forward Seamen Union of India, Manoj Yadav, says, "... At 8 am, eight Indian sailors arrived in Mumbai via Armenia. Upon reaching here, they have stated their situation. We have made arrangements for their stay here. They have told us… pic.twitter.com/9h4guPmi53 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen Union of India, confirmed that the sailors arrived in Mumbai via Armenia. He said arrangements had been made for their stay and support. “They were unable to contact their families during detention, and their personal belongings are missing. We are ensuring they receive all necessary assistance,” he said.

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