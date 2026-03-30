Video: Retired Army Brigadier VK Joshi Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun Amid Vehicle Dispute | ANI

Dehradun: A retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead during his morning walk in the Rajpur Police Station area of Dehradun on Monday, officials said.

About The Incident

The incident took place near Tula Apartments in Johri village, where the victim died on the spot after being fired upon by an unidentified assailant.

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According to officials at the scene, the firing broke out during an argument between people travelling in two vehicles, and a stray bullet hit the Brigadier while he was out for a walk.

An eyewitness said, "During a morning walk, I saw an incident, and on reaching the spot, the people who were with the Brigadier said that he had been shot. It was said that people in 2 vehicles were firing at each other..."

The police have reached the spot and are currently investigating the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)