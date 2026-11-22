Varanasi Dev Diwali 2026: Ganga-View Hotel Suites Cost ₹4 Lakh/Night, Cruise Bookings Hit ₹5 Lakh | File Pic (Representational Image)

Varanasi: Celebrating Dev Diwali in Varanasi this year comes at a royal price. With the festival scheduled for November 24, the holy city is witnessing an unprecedented rush of tourists, with hotels, guest houses and cruises fully booked. Luxury heritage hotel suites overlooking the Ganga are commanding rates of up to Rs 4 lakh for a night, while exclusive cruise packages have touched Rs 5 lakh.

The surge in demand has left little accommodation available for last-minute visitors. From star-rated hotels and budget properties to lodges and guest houses, almost every category of accommodation is fully booked. Tourists who have not made advance reservations are now turning to homestays and paying guest facilities, where room tariffs have also climbed to as much as Rs 7,000 a night.

According to Rahul Mehta, president of the Tourism Welfare Association, Dev Diwali is expected to generate business worth more than Rs 500 crore this year. The revenue will come from hotels, cruises, boats, restaurants and other tourism-related activities.

Hotels packed months in advance

The arrival of domestic and international tourists has gathered pace, pushing the hospitality industry into a frenzy. Hotels offering a direct view of the Ganga and the illuminated ghats are witnessing particularly high demand.

Several premium properties had received advance bookings months ago. Tourists are willing to pay up to Rs 4 lakh for a night to watch the grand Ganga Aarti and the spectacle of thousands of illuminated earthen lamps from the balconies of heritage hotels.

With conventional hotel accommodation unavailable, homestays and paying guest facilities have emerged as the last resort for visitors arriving at the eleventh hour.

Cruises command premium prices

Watching the grand celebration from the Ganga has proved equally expensive. Most major cruises have already been booked, with exclusive luxury packages costing up to Rs 3.5 lakh.

The 60-seat Alaknanda cruise has been booked by a foreign group for Rs 5 lakh, while the 100-seat Sam Manikshaw cruise has been reserved at Rs 15,000 per person, taking the total booking amount to Rs 15 lakh.

The cruise experience will last a maximum of four hours, from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Vikas Malviya, director of Alaknanda Cruise Line Limited, said the 100-seat Vivekananda cruise had been reserved for VVIP guests, while the 80-seat Bhagirathi cruise would be used by the Tourism Minister and officials.

The Gangotri cruise, which also offers room-stay facilities, has likewise exhausted its regular bookings.

Boats and barges become last option

With major cruises fully booked, demand has shifted to traditional boats and barges. Event management companies and tourists have booked barges for amounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

Even ordinary boats are commanding premium rates, with bookings reaching up to Rs 1 lakh or around Rs 5,000 per person.

The unprecedented demand reflects the growing popularity of Dev Diwali as a major tourism attraction, with visitors willing to spend heavily for a view of the illuminated ghats and the celebrations on the Ganga.

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