Vaishno Devi Shrine to deliver prasad through speed post across country, ties up with Indian post office

"Mr. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board and Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Director (Headquarters), Postal Service, J&K signed the agreement at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra. For facilitating the devotees, especially during the prevailing circumstances, the Board today introduced the facility of delivery of Prasad at their places. This initiative of the Board will greatly help the devotees to avail the Prasad who could not undertake the yatra due to the circumstances created by the pandemic," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said in a statement.

As per the board's statement, three categories of prasad have been launched by the board on a no profit no loss basis, which can be booked either through the official website of the board (www.maavaishnodevi.org) or through telephonic mode on the dedicated mobile number (9906019475).

Earlier, the shrine board had offered a facility for devotees to perform ‘hawan’ or ‘puja’, in absentia, at the Yagya Shala at Bhawan. The board, meanwhile, said the yatra to the holy shrine is picking pace with every passing day.