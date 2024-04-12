Vadodara NGO Treats Cows To Fresh Mango Feast In Gujarat's Summer Heat | MELVYN THOMAS

Vadodara: As Gujarat basks in the delightful season of mangoes, a Vadodara-based NGO is taking their love for the 'king of fruits' a step further. The Shravan Seva Foundation, known for providing free meals to elderly citizens for the past three years, recently treated over 2,000 cows at the Karjan Panjrapole to a refreshing serving of fresh mango pulp.

"We wanted to give the cows kept at the Karjan Panjrapole a treat of good quality mango juice," shared Nirav Thakkar, founder of the Shravan Seva Foundation. The organization procured fresh, ripe mangoes from the market and dedicated a commendable 15 days to preparing the juice for the cows. "While using frozen pulp is more common nowadays, we aimed to provide them with freshly squeezed juice, aligning with our objective of serving quality food," explained Thakkar.

hravan Seva Foundation plans special offering for animals

Mirroring their dedication to serving hot meals to the underprivileged elderly, the Shravan Seva Foundation meticulously planned this special offering for the animals. "We prepared 500 kg of fresh mango juice, storing it in food-grade plastic canisters for safe transport," said Thakkar. Considering the summer heat, the organization also carried barrels filled with ice to maintain the juice's freshness during the journey from Vadodara to Karjan.

After an hour-long trip, the Shravan Seva Foundation volunteers reached the Karjan Panjrapole. With great enthusiasm, they filled a large cattle drinking bowl at the shelter with the prepared mango juice. "As soon as the cows were released, they eagerly ran towards the bowl to enjoy the delicious treat," described Thakkar, highlighting the cows' delight.