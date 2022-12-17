Vadgam voters 'betrayed nation' by electing Jignesh Mevani: Gujarat minister

Screengrab from viral video |

Gujarat minister Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday criticised the voters of Vadgam for the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the hands of Congress' Jignesh Mevani in the recent Assembly polls.

He said the people of the Scheduled Caste-reserved seat in Banaskantha district had "betrayed the nation" by not ensuring a BJP victory, the statement attracting a sharp attack from Mevani who said the ruling party must also learn to digest defeat.

The BJP had won a record 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly in polls held on December 1 and 5, while the Congress had to be content with just 17 victories.

Dalit leader Mevani had retained Vadgam by defeating the BJP's Manibhai Vaghela by over 4,000 votes.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, also known as Jagdish Panchal, who is minister of state for cooperation, salt industries, protocol and MSME in the Bhupendra Patel government, was speaking while on a visit to Varnawada village in Vadgam during the day.

On being greeted by villagers, Vishwakarma vented his anger by citing their "hypocrisy".

"Those who were responsible (for BJP's defeat) have actually betrayed the nation. You welcomed me, garlanded me, but, I must tell you instead of showcasing such hypocrisy now, you should have shown your love by ensuring BJP's victory here," he told villagers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hitting back, Mevani said, "The BJP minister is upset because his party could not win despite spending several crore rupees here. Despite being accorded a warm welcome, Vishwakarma insulted the villagers. He should learn to digest defeat."

Mevani said voters of Vadgam will ensure the defeat of the BJP in subsequent polls as well.