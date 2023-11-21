Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: Horizontal Drilling To Remove 41 Trapped Workers

Rescue operations underway at Silkyara tunnel after a portion of it collapsed trapping 41 workers inside, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. | ANI

The focus is on horizontal drilling to bring out alive all the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi and vertical drilling will only be the second-best option, said officials on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the rescue efforts, National Disaster Management Authority member Lt General (Retd) Syed Atta Hasnain said that simultaneous efforts are being made on five fronts to save these trapped workers. He further said that the "focus is on horizontal drilling" as rock formation has created challenges for vertical drilling.

Op #UttarkashiRescue.

Today the #IAF flew in a further 18 tonnes of load from Rourkela to Dehradun. Specialist equipment is also being flown in from Bengaluru.#FirstResponders#HADROps pic.twitter.com/vYjWAxAR03 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2023

Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that under the current circumstances "vertical drilling is the second best option". Hasnain further informed that the new six-inch wide pipeline will be used to provide warm food and medicines to trapped workers.

VIDEO | Drilling machines, which will be used to dig a vertical shaft down into the collapse Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, have reached the site.#UttarakhandTunnelCollapse #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/2p2YuwBNN7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

Currently, the survival ration is being provided to the workers through the four-inch wide pipeline. He also added that equipment will be pushed through the six-inch pipeline to ensure better communication with the trapped workers. This will also help in raising the morale of workers.

NDRF teams are doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any contingency that may arise during the course of rescue operations, Hasnain said.