Uttarakhand Woman Constable Pooja Bhatt Bags Bronze Medal At Body-Building Federation Cup

Uttarakhand Police woman constable Pooja Bhatt made her mark in the field of body-building at the 13th Open National Women's Body Building Federation by claiming the third place and winning a bronze medal. Pooja Bhatt won the medal in the event held in Goa's Vasco recently. Uttarakhand Police also lauded Pooja's effort and achievement. After reaching Hardiwar, SSP Pramod Dobal felicitated Pooja Bhatt.

Uttarakhand's official police handle took to social media platform X and posted about the cop's achievement.

"Woman constable Pooja Bhatt posted at Khanpur police station in Haridwar has brought laurels to Uttarakhand Police by winning a bronze medal in the Indian Body Building Federation competition held in Goa. On behalf of the entire Uttarakhand Police family, congratulations to her for this achievement. Well done, Pooja!" said the Police post.

Pooja Bhatt is a resident of Pauri and also former Miss Rishikesh

Woman constable Pooja Bhatt is originally a resident of Pauri district. She was also Miss Rishikesh in body building and had also been the winner of the championship held in Haldwani. Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal said that Constable Pooja Bhatt has brought glory to the Uttarakhand Police in the country.

Will win gold medal next time, says Pooja

SSP Pramendra Dobal said that the Uttarakhand Police will provide all possible help to Pooja Bhatt.

Meanwhile, police constable and bodybuilder Pooja Bhatt expressed gratitude to Captain Dobal for being honored. She said that this time she has brought a bronze medal, and that next time she will aim for the gold medal.