Uttarakhand: Weather Hinders Rescue Operations In Kedarnath Valley | X/Indian Air Force

Adverse weather conditions have severely disrupted rescue operations for people trapped in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. On Saturday, the inclement weather caused significant delays, leaving many stranded individuals waiting in line for airlifts that could not be conducted due to grounded MI-17 and Chinook helicopters.

Despite these challenges, more than 7,200 people were rescued on foot and by helicopter from various locations. However, thousands remain stranded in Kedarnath, Lyncholi, Bhimbali, Chidbasa, and other halts.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police have been tirelessly working on relief and rescue efforts since Wednesday, utilizing alternative routes to evacuate people.

The State Emergency Operation Center reported that all passengers have been safely evacuated from Lyncholi. Currently, around 800 people are still stranded in Kedarnath, 200 in Bhimbali, and more than 200 in Chidbasa, with ongoing rescue operations to bring them to safety.

Read Also Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock Of Disaster Affected Areas Of Tehri And Rudraprayag

The district administration has been providing food and lodging for the stranded individuals. Camps have been set up at various locations, supplying water, biscuits, and other food items, ensuring that everyone has enough to eat.

Toll reaches 17

The death toll from Wednesday to Friday night has reached 17. On Friday evening, the SDRF team recovered the body of 25-year-old Shubham Kashyap, a resident of Saharanpur, near Lyncholi. Additionally, some people are reported missing, and a lack of network connectivity has prevented many from contacting their families, leading to widespread fear and uncertainty.

Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag, Dr. Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, has urged people not to pay attention to misleading news. She assured that continuous rescue operations are underway, and many people who were previously unable to contact their families due to rain and network issues have now reconnected.

She also mentioned that many individuals have safely reached their homes, and the authorities are diligently working to account for everyone reported missing.