Uttarakhand: Govt Orders Installation Of Bharat Mata And Goddess Saraswati Statues In All Educational Institutions, Including Madarsas |

Dehradun: At the backdrop of the controversy over covering the mosques with sheets on the Kanwar routes, the Uttarkhand Government has comeup with another orders asking all educational institutions, including Madarsas, to install statue of Bharat Mata and Godess Saraswati.

The order was issued by the Uttarakhand Child Commission. Additionally, the Commission suggests that these institutions should celebrate the birthdays of notable national heroes.

To facilitate this initiative, the Commission has sent a letter to the Director General of School Education, urging prompt action and requesting updates on the implementation progress.

The recommendation was detailed in a letter dated July 25, issued by the Commission's Deputy Secretary, Dr. S.K. Singh. The letter mentioned that the Commission received a memorandum from the Uttarakhand unit of the Bharat Raksha Manch on July 18.

The memorandum, presented by the organization's State General Secretary, Vipul Kumar Gupta, called for the mandatory installation of statues of Bharat Mata and Goddess Saraswati in educational institutions. It also emphasized the importance of celebrating the birthdays of national heroes to ensure that the new generation becomes familiar with these influential figures.

Dr. Geeta Khanna, Chairperson of the State Child Commission, highlighted the importance of this recommendation for the character development of children. She stated that celebrating the birthdays of national heroes and installing statues of Bharat Mata and Goddess Saraswati in schools, madrasas, and other educational institutions would significantly contribute to the character building of students.

Dr. Khanna noted that such celebrations would help students connect with their cultural heritage and instill a strong sense of patriotism. She further explained that recognizing the contributions of great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Veer Abdul Hamid would not only educate students about their historical significance but also inspire them to emulate these heroes' values and principles.

According to Dr. Khanna, this initiative would play a crucial role in nurturing well-rounded individuals who are aware of and take pride in their cultural roots and national identity.

The Commission's recommendation has been welcomed by BJP leaders and cultural organizations, which believe that it will help strengthen the moral and cultural fabric of society. They argue that by learning about and celebrating the lives of national heroes, students will develop a deeper understanding of their country's history and the sacrifices made by these individuals for the nation.