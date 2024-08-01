Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock Of Disaster Affected Areas Of Tehri And Rudraprayag

Passengers stranded on Kedarnath Yatra route have been safely evacuated with better coordination of SDRF, NDRF, DDRF, Police and District Administration in Rudraprayag district. About 425 passengers stranded in Bhimbali, Rambada, Lincholi on Kedarnath Yatra route have been airlifted.

Apart from this, 1100 passengers stranded between Sonprayag and Bhimbali on the yatra route have been taken to a safe places by making an alternative route. Heavy rains in various parts of the state on Wednesday night have caused huge damage to roads, foot bridges, power and drinking water lines as well as agricultural land.

As soon as the information about the disaster was received, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami became active and reached the State Disaster Operations Center at night and inquired about the damage caused by heavy rains across the state.

He instructed the officials to remain in alert mode. Today, on Thursday, the Chief Minister spent the whole day in the disaster-affected areas. Along with conducting an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Tehri and Rudraprayag districts, he also inquired about the condition of the disaster-affected people. Along with this, he examined the arrangements made in the relief and rescue camps.

When Chief Minister Dhami stood on the front, his entire team also got involved in rescue and relief operations with full dedication. In Rudraprayag district, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police took charge of the rescue operation late night.

With better coordination of SDRF, NDRF, DDRF, Police and Administration, about 1500 passengers stranded in the Kedarnath Dham Yatra footpath and various stops were evacuated safely by 5 pm. Due to landslides at many places on the Kedarnath trekking route, the Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped for the time being in view of the safety of the pilgrims.