Uttarakhand: Samajwadi Party Claims Stake On Haridwar Seat

Samajwadi Party | Photo Credit: Twitter

In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party has staked its claim for the Haridwar seat in Uttarakhand. The move comes as SP has already sealed a seat- sharing agreement with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, signalling a united front with in the opposition INDIA bloc.

Uttarakhand, carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, assumes significance for SP as it emerged victorious from the Haridwar seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha election.

Notably SP candidates have also secured victories from the Haridwar assembly seat in previous assembly elections, underscoring the party's historical foothold in the region.

Sources said the party views the Haridwar seat as strategically beneficial, given its established vote bank. Drawing from the successful electoral strategies employed in previous contests, SP remains focused on retaining its stronghold in this constituency. "The Samajwadi Party is yet to finalise its candidate for the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. Our claim has been staked, and the candi date will be decided once seat-sharing negotiations are done for Uttarakhand," a prominent SP leader stated.

With preparations under way and the decision on the Haridwar seat anticipated to be finalised by March 10, SP leaders are actively gearing up for the electoral battle ahead. The move underscores SP's commitment to expanding its presence beyond tradi tional strongholds and forming strategic alliances to bol ster its electoral prospects.