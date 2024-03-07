Lok Sabha Elections: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Declares Arvind Rajbhar As Candidate For Ghosi Seat In Uttar Pradesh

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has declared its candidate for the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

Arvind Rajbhar has been nominated as the candidate for this crucial seat. He is the son of the party's national president, Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, who recently assumed office as a minister, expressed his determination to secure victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across all 80 seats in the state.

Speculations suggest that Rajbhar will be allocated two seats within the NDA alliance, with discussions ongoing regarding the second seat, thus delaying the announcement of the candidate for that constituency.

Established by Om Prakash Rajbhar in 2002, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has been instrumental in mobilizing Rajbhar and other marginalized communities in the state. In the 2017 elections, SubhaSP, in alliance with the BJP, secured victory in three seats.

Rajbhar previously served as the Backward Class Welfare Minister. However, due to ideological differences with the Yogi Adityanath-led government, he severed ties with the administration in March 2019.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SBSP contested independently. In the subsequent 2022 assembly elections, SBSP initially allied with the Samajwadi Party (SP), resulting in a notable setback of approximately 10-15 seats for the BJP in the Purvanchal region. SubhaSP secured six seats in these elections.

However, the alliance with the SP was short-lived. In July 2023, Rajbhar terminated the alliance and realigned with the NDA. On March 5, 2024, he was appointed as a minister.

Following his appointment, Rajbhar expressed confidence in the NDA's victory, asserting that there would be no contest in the Lok Sabha elections. He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance, citing the establishment of the rule of law in the state. Rajbhar affirmed his belief that the NDA would sweep all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to the SubhaSP, the Nishad Party is expected to secure one seat, while Apna Dal (S) may clinch two seats in Uttar Pradesh.