Uttarakhand: PM Modi To Deliver Message Of Spirituality From Adikailash During 2-Day Visit

PM Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 12 | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Uttarakhand on a two-day visit on October 12 to give a new direction to the development of Manaskhand. The Prime Minister will start the journey from Jageshwar Dham located in Almora.

Jageshwar Dham is famous for its mythological and historical importance.

Jageshwar Dham is situated on the banks of Patit Pavan Jataganga at an altitude of about 6200 feet above sea level. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Shiva and the Saptarishis had performed penance here.

Jageshwar temples were built during the period of Katyuri rule. The ancient temples of Jageshwar Dham have been offering spirituality in this area full of natural beauty for centuries. About 224 small and big temples are located here. The temples have been constructed with big stone stones instead of wood and cement. The door frames are decorated with statues of gods and goddesses. Copper sheets and cedar wood have also been used in the construction of temples.

How to reach Jageshwar Dham....

Kathgodam is the last railway station to reach here. There are also bus services from Delhi Anand Vihar ISBT and Dehradun to Haldwani and Almora. The distance there from Delhi and Dehradun is about 400 kilometers. Taxi service is available from Almora to Jageshwar Dham. The distance from Almora to Jageshwar Dham is 35 kilometers. Similarly, there is close air service to Pantnagar Airport. Jageshwar Dham can be reached by taxi from Pantnagar after traveling a distance of 150 kilometers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is scheduled to take place in the picturesque Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand in the second week of October. PM Modi will embark on this important visit on October 12 and will be accommodated at the famous Mayawati Ashram during his stay.He will get the opportunity to seek blessings at the holy site Adi Kailash located near the China border. This holy pilgrimage site is known for its breathtaking beauty and spiritual significance that attracts countless devotees every year. The presence of the Prime Minister will undoubtedly add to the solemnity and attract the attention of all sections of the society.

Additionally, PM Modi has expressed his desire to see the awe-inspiring splendor of Jolikang, nestled within the Beas Valley, during his two-day visit. This unprecedented natural wonder epitomizes picturesque landscapes that is bound to leave an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of the visitors.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth a total of Rs 4194 crore.

Local officials are working diligently around the clock to ensure not only a smooth itinerary for PM Modi but also an unforgettable experience during his entire visit.

The excitement surrounding this momentous occasion can be felt far and wide, with people eagerly awaiting highlights and updates from this historic journey. The energy within the area is palpable, with both locals and tourists alike thrilled at the prospect of seeing PM Modi gracing these remarkable places with his presence.

This important visit of the Prime Minister not only paints a vibrant picture for the tourism industry of Uttarakhand, but also serves as a testament to his commitment towards exploring the most remote corners of this diverse nation.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)