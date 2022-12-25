Uttarakhand: Not a 'Merry Christmas' as mob allegedly attacks celebration claiming forced conversion

Uttarakhand: Christmas celebration attacked by a mob claiming forced conversion | File

In the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, a group of at least 30 young men carrying sticks attacked a Christmas programme on Friday, claiming that forced conversions were taking place there, as per a report in NDTV.

Pastor Lazarus Cornelius and his wife Sushma Cornelius, who were assaulted by the guys claiming to be from a Hindu organisation, were among the six individuals afterwards detained by the police who were later freed after indicating the situation had been amicably addressed.

Around lunchtime, an incident happened at the Hope and Life Center in the village, which is about 150 kilometres from the state capital Dehradun. Union Church in Mussoorie's pastor was presiding over prayers.

More details are awaited.