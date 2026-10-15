Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Lodges FIR Against Husband Girdhari Lal Sahu, Alleges Conspiring To Murder, Physical Assault | IANS & X @AjitSinghRathi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has lodged an FIR against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari, at the Cantt Police Station in Dehradun under Sections 120B, 323, 420, 467, 468, 471, 495, 498A, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Sections 3(1)(d), 3(1)(dh) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In her complaint to the police, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has levelled serious allegations against her husband. She stated that she recently received an audio recording in which Girdhari Lal Sahu was allegedly heard speaking to a woman and conspiring to kill her. She further stated that she continues to face a threat to her life and the lives of her minor children, adding that he could carry out a serious incident at any time.

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In the complaint, Arya alleged that Girdhari Lal Sahu had deceived her at the time of their marriage by claiming that he was unmarried. She said that a few years after the marriage, she discovered that he had already been married and had children from his previous marriage. However, by then, she had children of her own and, following advice from family members and keeping her children’s future in mind, chose to remain silent.

She further alleged that her husband’s behaviour towards her had changed over the past few months, during which she came to know about his alleged illicit relationships with other women. When she objected to these relationships, her husband initially admitted his mistakes and apologised to her both verbally and in writing. However, she alleged that he continued the same activities despite the apologies.

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Arya alleged that when she opposed these relationships, Girdhari Lal Sahu began physically assaulting her, abusing her and threatening to kill her. She also alleged that on several occasions, he used caste-based derogatory remarks to insult her in the presence of staff at her official residence.

The minister further alleged that she came to know that Girdhari Lal Sahu had used forged signatures and fake documents to show her as having been removed from the position of director in the concerned companies. She claimed that she had neither signed or executed any such documents nor submitted any resignation.

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