American Singer Mary Millben Targets Abhijeet Dipke Over CJP Protests, Questions Movement's Future | X

The war of words between American singer Mary Millben and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has intensified, with Millben warning that US donors could pull out if the movement fails.

In her latest post on X on Thursday, Millben warned Dipke that US donors would “drop you like a hot cake” if the movement failed, adding that “lawlessness never wins”. She urged him to use his US education and talent constructively and suggested that he meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become a positive voice for India. The singer also asserted that Modi did not need American support, claiming he had the backing of 1.5 billion Indians and predicting that he would win again in 2029.

Dipke questions foreign interference

The latest exchange follows Millben’s alleged claim on Tuesday that the CJP was receiving funding from the United States. Responding to her remarks, Dipke questioned the right of foreign nationals to interfere in India’s domestic affairs.

“We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs,” Dipke said.

Intelligence assessment raises funding concerns

The exchange comes amid growing scrutiny of the CJP’s activities, funding and organisational structure. This week, The Free Press Journal (FPJ), in an exclusive two-part series, reported on an intelligence assessment that flagged concerns over possible foreign interference in the agitation. The assessment referred to Pakistan-linked accounts, more than 4,000 social media posts and profiles, and over 500 accounts allegedly operating from outside India.

The report even raised concerns over the movement’s funding and logistics, citing fragmented fundraising, cash transactions and material donations in the absence of a central treasury or bank account. The assessment further noted that the CJP’s leaderless, internet-driven structure posed challenges for agencies seeking to trace funding, identify those coordinating protests and establish accountability.

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Dipke challenges Centre to investigate

Post these developments, Dipke hit back at the Centre, challenging it to investigate the CJP’s funding and followers and make its findings public. He called for transparency over the allegations, arguing that if there were concerns about foreign funding or interference, the government should establish the facts and place the findings in the public domain.