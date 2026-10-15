 Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹9.73 Crore For Separate Transgender Restrooms At State Transport Bus Stations
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Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹9.73 Crore For Separate Transgender Restrooms At State Transport Bus Stations

Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹9.73 crore to construct separate restrooms for transgender passengers at State Transport bus stations. Each six-square-metre unit will cost approximately ₹2.4 lakh, including essential utilities. Funded through the Transgender Welfare Board, the project requires technical approvals and aims to improve inclusivity across public transport facilities statewide.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹9.73 Crore For Separate Transgender Restrooms At State Transport Bus Stations
Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹9.73 Crore For Separate Transgender Restrooms At State Transport Bus Stations | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The state government has decided to build separate restrooms for the transgender community at all State Transport stations. The government has claimed that this decision will be an important step towards gender equality.

A government order was issued regarding the decision on Wednesday. The government has sanctioned Rs 9.73 crore for this project.

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Restroom specifications and estimated costs

According to the government order, each restroom for transgender people will be about six square metres in size. The cost of one unit is expected to be Rs 2.4 lakh. The cost will vary in every division, though. The cost includes water supply, drainage and electricity connection.

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Funding and project approval requirements

Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of State for Social Justice and Transport, said the entire cost of this project will be met from the funds sanctioned for the Transgender Welfare Board, which falls under his department. The order states that a detailed budget estimate and technical approval from the Executive Engineer must be obtained before the work begins. The plans must also be approved by architects.

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