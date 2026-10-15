Preserving Libraries Vital To Pass On Literary Heritage To Future Generations, Says Sachin Ahir | File Pic

Mumbai: Emphasising the need to preserve libraries for future generations, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chair Sachin Ahir said books play a vital role in shaping individuals and that libraries must be sustained to ensure the state’s rich literary heritage reaches the younger generation.

Ahir was speaking as the chief guest at a special programme organised by the Directorate of Languages under the state Marathi Language Department at Government Law College to mark Reading Inspiration Day 2026.

On the occasion, Ahir released the Economics Terminology Glossary and felicitated individuals who have encouraged and enriched the reading culture. He said initiatives aimed at preserving Marathi’s literary heritage and developing it into a language of knowledge were commendable.

Labour movement's contribution to reading culture

Recalling the contribution of the labour movement to promoting reading habits, Ahir said Dr G. D. Ambekar, founder of the Rashtriya Mazdoor Mill Sangh, had established a library to encourage workers to develop an interest in reading. He noted that the tradition continued even today.

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Concerns over inadequate library grants

However, Ahir expressed concern over the inadequate grants provided for maintaining libraries and protecting books. He stressed the importance of preserving these institutions, which play a crucial role in promoting knowledge and nurturing a reading habit among people.

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Dignitaries attend Reading Inspiration Day programme

The programme was attended by Dr Namdev Bhosale, Deputy Secretary of the Marathi Language Department; Dr Arun Gite, Director of Languages; Dr Asmita Vaidya, Principal of Government Law College; critics Dr Nitin Rindhe and Dr Vijay Kakade; and programme coordinator Dr Rahul Gangurde, among other dignitaries.

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