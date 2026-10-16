Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Files FIR Against Husband Over Fraud, Assault And Death Threats | Video | X

Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, also known as Pappu Girdhari, accusing him of fraud, physical assault, casteist abuse and plotting to kill her. The complaint was registered at the Cantt police station in Dehradun on Thursday, October 15.

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In her complaint, Arya identified herself as a member of a notified Scheduled Caste in Uttarakhand. She alleged that Sahu, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, had hidden important details about his personal life before their marriage on July 6, 2004, which was solemnised according to Hindu rituals.

Husband Allegedly Hid First Marriage

According to the FIR, Sahu had claimed to be unmarried when he married Arya. However, she alleged that she discovered a few years later that he was already married and had children from his first marriage.

“Girdhari Lal Sahu kept the complainant in deception at the time of marriage itself that he is unmarried,” the complaint stated. Arya said she chose to remain silent on the advice of her family members, keeping her children's future in mind.

Allegations Of Assault And Casteist Abuse

Arya further alleged that Sahu had relationships with other women during their marriage. When she confronted him, he initially admitted his mistake and apologised both verbally and in writing. However, according to her complaint, he continued these alleged relationships.

“On opposing these relations, Girdhari Lal Sahu started beating and abusing the complainant and started threatening to kill her,” the complaint stated. Arya also alleged that he repeatedly used casteist slurs against her at her official residence, sometimes in the presence of staff members.

Forged Signatures And Alleged Murder Plot

The minister also accused Sahu of forging her signatures on documents to falsely show that she had resigned as a director of certain companies. She maintained that she had never signed or executed any such documents, The New Indian Express reports.

In another serious allegation, Arya claimed to have recently received an audio recording in which Sahu was allegedly discussing a plan to kill her with a woman. The FIR stated that Sahu was “hatching a conspiracy to kill the complainant while talking to a woman”.

Minister Seeks Police Protection

Citing threats to her life and the safety of her minor children, Arya has requested police protection. A video showing the minister crying while describing her ordeal has also gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the allegations.

Arya has also made public alleged audio clips of her husband, lasting eight to nine minutes. Police said they were investigating the matter and verifying the allegations. The claims made in the complaint have not yet been established.

Congress Leader Questions Arya's Earlier Stand

The case has also sparked political reactions, with Congress state spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni expressing sadness over Arya's situation while questioning her earlier position on the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

“To be honest, I felt very sad after watching Rekha Arya ji's video, but as they say, karma returns,” Dasauni said. She alleged that Arya had given a clean chit to Dushyant Gautam in the Ankita Bhandari murder case just two days earlier.

Women's Safety Debate Comes Into Focus

Dasauni also questioned Arya's role as Women and Child Development Minister, suggesting that she had failed to support other women facing exploitation and oppression.

“I want to tell Rekha ji, when you, being a Minister for Women and Child Development, will not stand with exploited and oppressed women, then who will come and stand with you on such occasions?” she asked.

Arya Hospitalised, Actor Extends Support

Arya has since been hospitalised, citing health reasons. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Hemant Pandey condemned the episode and expressed support for the minister, describing it as an assault on the women of Uttarakhand.

The allegations have raised wider questions about women's safety and domestic abuse, particularly when such claims involve a public representative responsible for women's welfare. The case also highlights the importance of examining serious complaints without allowing political differences to overshadow the need for a fair investigation.