Disturbing Video: Wife, Children Wail Beside Bloodied Body After UP Man Is Beaten To Death In Sitapur

A disturbing video showing a woman and her children wailing beside a bloodied body on a highway has surfaced on social media after a man was allegedly beaten to death over an old rivalry in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

The victim, identified as Manoj Gautam, was allegedly attacked with sticks near National Highway 30 in the Kamalapur police station area around 6 pm on Thursday. The incident took place near Ludhaura village panchayat when he was returning from the market.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim declared dead at hospital

According to the allegations, the attackers surrounded Gautam and brutally assaulted him with sticks, leaving him critically injured. His family members rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kasmanda, where doctors declared him dead.

The video circulating on social media shows Gautam’s wife and minor children crying inconsolably beside his bloodied body, highlighting the family’s anguish following the killing.

Six accused named in case

Police registered a case late Thursday night against six people, including Shubham Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Narendra Singh, along with two women identified as Kalpana, Dhirendra Singh’s wife, and Sunita, Dharmendra Singh’s wife. The sixth accused is yet to be identified in the available details.

An old rivalry is suspected to be behind the murder. However, the exact circumstances leading to the attack are being investigated.

Police launch investigation into killing

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal and police personnel from several police stations reached the spot and began an investigation. The victim’s family has demanded action against the accused and a fair probe into the killing.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sitapur Police said Kamalapur police had registered a case under relevant sections of law and taken four accused into custody. These included three named accused and one person identified during the investigation.

Tension prevailed in the village and surrounding areas following the incident, while police continued to investigate the case.