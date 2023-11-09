Uttarakhand Heist: Armed Miscreants Loot Jewellery Shop In Dehradun Amid Tight Police Security For President's Visit

Robbery at Uttarakhand's Dehradun in a jewellery shop | X

Dehradun: Taking advantage of the fact that the state police machinery was engaged in security measures for the President of India's visit to the state, unidentified miscreants did away with jewellery worth lakhs from the Reliance jewellery store in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on Thursday (November 9) morning at around 10.30 am in the showroom situated at Rajapur Road.

According to reports, five people entered the showroom and two of them even had arms. They looted the shop on gunpoint.

The fact that the robbery took place while police security is water-tight in the city given the President of India's visit to Uttarakhand has raised questions. On November 9, the President will preside over the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day programme at Dehradun.

President on a 3-day visit to Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from November 7 to November 9, 2023. Uttarakhand Chief minister paid a visit to the President at Raj Bhavan and welcomed her to the state. Dhami felicitated the President at Raj Bhawan in Uttarakhand.

"Respected President Smt Draupadi Murmu ji was heartily welcomed and felicitated on behalf of all the people of the state at the Raj Bhawan (Dehradun) on her arrival in Uttarakhand, the land of gods and goddesses adorned with captivating natural beauty", Dhami posted on X.

आदरणीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी के साथ भगवान बदरी विशाल के दर्शन कर प्रदेशवासियों के सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। इस अवसर पर उत्तराखण्ड के माननीय राज्यपाल @LtGenGurmit जी भी उपस्थित रहे।



इस दौरान माननीय राष्ट्रपति जी को भोजपत्र पर बनी बद्रीनाथ मंदिर की प्रतिकृति और… pic.twitter.com/ElM2mp0G3H — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 8, 2023

Upon her arrival, President Droupadi Murmu was received by Lt General Gurmit Singh on her arrival at Pantnagar in Udham Singh Nagar district. The President of India graced and addressed the 35th convocation of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. In her speech, the President spoke of the University's journey in agricultural education and research.

