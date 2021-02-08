Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan hydroelectric power project completely washed off, shows initial survey

An Indian Air Force initial report on Sunday showed that Uttarakhand's Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam was completely washed off following the glacier burst in Chamoli district.

According to a report by NDTV, pictures from the survey showed the dam, located at the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga rivers, completely destroyed. Even the two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley and near Tapovan have washed away.

"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is at the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce, Tapovan dam, also called Rishi Ganga Project, has been completely washed off," said the Indian Air Force's initial report.

"Construction work and hutments at valley bottom are damaged. Rubble was seen from the entrance of Nanda Devi glacier till Pipalkoti and Chamoli along Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda," it added.