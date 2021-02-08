Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan hydroelectric power project completely washed off, shows initial survey

An Indian Air Force initial report on Sunday showed that Uttarakhand's Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam was completely washed off following the glacier burst in Chamoli district.
According to a report by NDTV, pictures from the survey showed the dam, located at the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga rivers, completely destroyed. Even the two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley and near Tapovan have washed away.
"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is at the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce, Tapovan dam, also called Rishi Ganga Project, has been completely washed off," said the Indian Air Force's initial report.
"Construction work and hutments at valley bottom are damaged. Rubble was seen from the entrance of Nanda Devi glacier till Pipalkoti and Chamoli along Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda," it added.
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 14 people dead and 125 people missing.
As many as 15 people have been rescued so far, while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations, said the Chamoli Police on Monday.
It added, "Relief and rescue operations continue for those stranded in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCBs."
Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district.
The ITBP, Indian Army, SDRF, and National Disaster Response Force are engaged in rescue work in the affected areas.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives.
On the cause of the disaster, the CM said experts can provide the reason behind the glacier burst, adding that the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and on the rescue operation.
(With inputs from agencies)