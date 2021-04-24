Uttarakhand glacier burst: 8 killed, 384 rescued in tragic incident near India-China border in Chamoli

Eight bodies have been recovered and 384 people were rescued by the Army today while 38 persons are still missing after the glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district on Friday.

"According to fresh information, out of the 430 BRO workers who were engaged in the contruction of road at the accident site, 384 have been rescued. Eight bodies have been recovered. 38 persons are still missing. A search operation is underway to find them," said the Chamoli Plice in a tweet today.

As many as 384 persons have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Eight bodies have been recovered, the Indian Army had said earlier today.