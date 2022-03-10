Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Results are very surprising for me, says Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Uttarakhand, with its candidates leading in 48 out of 70 assembly seats the Congress is only ahead in 18 seats. Congress leader and former U'Khand Chief Minister Harish Rawat who was appointed as the chairman of Campaign Committee on Thursday admitted that Congress' campaign strategy was insufficient.

"People worked very well and I'd like to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I'd like to congratulate my daughter and all the winning candidates who won," Harish Rawat told reporters.

His daughter, Anupama Rawat is leading on the Haridwar rural Assembly seat against sitting cabinet minister Yatishwaranand by a margin of 6,427 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

Taking responsibility for the defeat, Rawat said, "Our efforts were a little less to win over the public of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must've been a shortage in our efforts."

However speaking about the results, Rawat said, "For me, the results are very surprising."

For me, the results are very surprising. I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare & social justice?...I can't understand people saying 'BJP zindabaad' after this: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/WePuDfFagF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

"I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare and social justice?...I can't understand people saying 'BJP zindabaad' after this," the senior Congress leader added further.

Notably, Rawat created a flutter in political circles last December, alleging non-cooperation from his party leaders and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest. His outburst forced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to step in and hold frantic parleys to brought about a truce between warring factions in the party ahead of the state Assembly polls.

According to the latest trends at 4.45 pm, the BJP has won nine seats so far and is leading on 38 seats while Congress has won three seats and is leading on 16 seats.

Meanwhile, after the defeat in assembly polls in five states, the Congress today said the election results are contrary to the party's expectations, but it accepts the people's mandate.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:11 PM IST