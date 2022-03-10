Uttarakhand Election 2022: 1 PM Update suggests CM Pushkar Singh Dhami leading, check here

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The five poll bound states expect their results to be declared later in the day.

With constant updates over the counting of votes, BJP was seen leading with majority mark. The 1 PM updates holds to announce that Former CM Harish Rawat is trailing, while the ones leading included CM Pushkar Singh Dhami of the BJP and Yashpal Arya of the Congress.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat constested the assembly election from Lalkuan constituency in Nanital district instead of Ramnagar, Meanwhile, Harish Rawat's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat was fielded from the Haridwar Rural constituency.

Congress had fielded sitting MLA Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, hours after he quit the BJP to join the grand old party. He too is trailing as per recent election result data.

Another politician on the trailing list is Sumit Hridayesh, the son of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh who died in June last year. He was fielded from the Haldwani assembly seat.

Chief minister Dhami reprsented the Khatima constituency. Yashpal Arya, a former Speaker in the state assembly, who had recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, was fielded from his Bajpur-SC constituency. Arya's son Sanjeev Arya constested from the Nainital (SC) assembly seat, which he quit after resigning from the BJP along with his father.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:11 PM IST