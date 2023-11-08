Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th Indian State | Pixabay

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Diwas 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday (November 9). The day marks the foundation of the state of Uttarakhand which is the 27th state of India. The state was carved out of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on November 9 in the year 2000. Uttarakhand is all set to celebrate the 23rd Foundation Day of the state. Dehradun was announced as the capital of the newly formed state and it still remains the capital of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000 after several years of agitation and was initially called Uttaranchal. The name was changed to Uttarakhand in January 2007. The decision of changing the name of the state was taken due to the demand by the people of the state. Here's a look at the significance and history of the day that commemorates the foundation of the state.

When Is Uttarakhand Diwas 2023

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 is scheduled to be observed on November 9. This annual event commemorates the anniversary of Uttarakhand's establishment as a state. Originally known as Uttaranchal, it was created on November 9 in 2000, through the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, which led to the bifurcation of the former state of Uttar Pradesh.

Significance of Uttarakhand Diwas

The significance of Uttarakhand Day lies in India's diverse history. After gaining independence from British colonial rule, regions with shared affinities and histories coalesced to form different states. In the case of the Himalayan Regions within the former United Province (now Uttar Pradesh), a decision was made to retain all the princely states. Unfortunately, the people of the Himalayan region did not receive the attention or understanding they needed. Consequently, a demand for a separate state arose. After years of protests and demonstrations, the state of Uttarakhand was finally established.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day observed as public holiday in the state

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is observed as a public holiday in the state, providing an opportunity for people to reflect on the dedicated individuals who tirelessly advocated for this cause and ultimately achieved success.

