Uttarakhand: CM Rawat calls emergency meet after four killed in forest fire; Centre orders to deploy NDRF team

Fire broke out at around 964 locations in Uttarakhand and around 4 people, 7 animals lost their lives while 2 people have been injured. Forest fires is one of the common natural calamity that takes place in Uttarakhand during February till June.

Around 12,000 guards and fire watchers of the state forest dept have been deployed to douse the fire and the blaze has destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far, said Principal Chief Conservator (fire).

Besides, the Centre has given orders to deploy NDRF teams with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the Central government will also provide a helicopter to Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state.