Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Chair Meeting With Country's Renowned Industrial Groups In Mumbai Ahead Of Global Investors Summit

Mumbai: Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate in a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday for the Global Investors Summit to be held from 8-9 December. During this time, the Chief Minister will meet various industrial groups in India's financial capital-Mumbai, regarding investments in Uttarakhand. The state government has organized a total of 8 roadshows including 4 international ones in which investment MoUs worth more than ₹94,000 crore have been signed. The state government is trying to start the work of implementing more and more MoUs in the state before the coming December. For this, high-level officials have been deployed on the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Dhami.

So far, the investment MoUs signed by the state government include tourism, hospitality sector, AYUSH, wellness sector, manufacturing sector, pharma sector, food processing, real estate-infra, pumped storage sector, green & renewable energy and automobile sector.

Road Shows Held Overseas

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami so far, four international road shows have been held outside the country in London, Birmingham, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, while the state government has held road shows in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad across the country. On September 14 and October 4, the Dhami government signed MoUs to invest ₹26,575 crore in Delhi, ₹12,500 crore in the UK on September 26 and 27, ₹15,475 crore in the UAE on October 17 and 18. Apart from this, ₹10,150 crore in Chennai on October 26, ₹4600 crore in Bengaluru on October 28 and in Ahmedabad on November 1, investment proposals of Rs 24,000 crore has been signed.

Chief Minister Dhami has a special focus on green economy in the state & he has already clarified his policy regarding the same. Dhami government is bringing investment in the state along with ecology & economy. Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is making all efforts to strengthen the economy keeping in mind- the balance of ecology. The Dhami government in the state has named it 'green economy'.

After signing the MoUs with the investors, the state government asked the officials above the secretary level to implement the MoUs on ground. A committee has been formed for the same. Under this, officers have been deployed for the implementation of MoUs with the companies that are going to invest above ₹300 crore in Uttarakhand.

