Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of Schemes Worth ₹291 Crore

People take to streets during CM’s road show in Uttarkashi |

People took to streets as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a road show at Uttarkashi district headquarters on Monday. Thousands of women dressed in traditional attire stood on both sides of the road and showered flowers on the CM.

The roadshow showcased rich cultural cultural traditions of Uttarkashi and hastened empowerment of women and development of the district.

Chief Minister participated in 'Didi-Bhuli Mahotsav' of women and laid foundation stone and inaugurated projects costing more than ₹291 crore. It also included inauguration of Renovation, Upgradation and Revitalisation (RMU) work of Tiloth Power House of UJVN Limited at a cost of ₹189 crore.

CM Dhami had reached Uttarkashi to participate in 'Didi-Bhuli Mahotsav' dedicated to women empowerment. He also took out a road show from Petrol Pump-Bus Stand to Ramlila Maidan via Bhatwadi Road, Bhairav Chowk, Court Road and Hanuman Chowk. He also paid obeisance to Barahat’s diety Kandar and offered prayers at Maa Shakti and Baba Vishwanath temple. He wished for progress and prosperity of the state and the country.

Chief Minister overwhelmed by unique cultural diversity of Uttarkashi |

During the roadshow, the crowd also danced on the beats of traditional musical instruments like Dhol-Damau and Ransinghe.

Over-whelmed by cultural diversity of Uttarkashi, CM Dhami expressed his love for traditions by showering flowers on the common people and artists.

Later, the CM inaugurated 'Vikas Bharat Vikas Gram' exhibition by worshiping the Badri cow at Ramlila Maidan. Apart from inspecting the exhibition stalls, the Chief Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes and distributed cheques.

Chief Minister also sought information about red paddy which has been placed second in the country in 'One District One Product' Nation Award.

Women farmers presented sheaves of red paddy to the Chief Minister, who later joined them in pounding it in a traditional mortar by holding a ginjyali (pestle) and took information about making chivda from red paddy.

Dhami also met traditional wool producers of Dunda and Bagori areas and also operated the charkha. The Chief Minister stressed on promoting traditional woolen clothes by spinning wool.

The CM launched schemes worth ₹291.75 crore. He laid foundation stone of 24 schemes worth ₹57.38 crore and inaugurated 38 schemes costing ₹45.37 crore for the development of Uttarkashi.