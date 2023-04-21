Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami flags off Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Char Dham Yatra from ISBT, Rishikesh on Friday.

The programme, 'Rishikesh to Char Dham Yatra-2023', was organised by the Joint Rotation Travel Arrangement Committee at the ISBT.

Dhami distributed the relief kit being provided by the Hans Foundation to drivers, conductors and devotees wishing them a safe journey.

State govt determined to ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra: CM Dhami

He said, “I pray to Baba Kedar, Badri Vishal, Ma Gangotri and Ma Yamunotri that like last year, the Char Dham Yatra should be completed safely with joy and pomp. The state government is determined to ensure a safe Char Dham Yatra. The preparations are being constantly reviewed by the government at every level. It will be our endeavour that every devotee who returns to his home after the completion of the yatra, should take with him the golden memories of the time spent in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.”

Cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal said, “Every devotee who comes here becomes our responsibility. I urge everyone to promote and buy local products on their visit.”

Hans Foundation founder Bhole Ji Maharaj, Cabinet ministers Subodh Uniyal and Chandan Ram Das and Mayor Anita Mamgai among others were present.

16 lakh pilgrims register

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “The Char Dham Yatra is a festival for Uttarakhand. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad come to the state. It creates employment opportunities. So far, 16 lakh people have registered for the yatra. The government will ensure the journey of every devotee to Shubham is 100% safe. As soon as the yatra was over in 2022, the government had started preparing for the 2023 yatra.”