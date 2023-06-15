Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Asserts No Tolerance for Vigilantism, Urges For Peace Amid Communal Tension in Purola | ANI

Amid the ongoing unrest in Uttarakhand in the Purola incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. Appealing everyone to maintain peace, the CM said that if anyone tries to vitiate the atmosphere, the law will take its course. Talking about the law and order situation in the area, he said that his administration has acted appropriately and if someone is guilty then the law will work against him.

Tension has been brewing in Purola in Uttarkashi district for more than a fortnight since a foiled attempt by two men to abduct a girl.

The state government had issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the hill town to prevent a "mahapanchayat" called by local trade bodies and Hindutva outfits on Thursday over alleged incidents of "love jihad". However, the call for the "mahapanchayat" was withdrawn by the organisers late on Wednesday night.

Court asks people not to engage in debates on social media on the incident

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, while hearing the petition, also asked people not to engage in debates on social media on the incident, which had sparked communal tension in the town, and said it will help normalise the situation.

The petition was moved by advocate Shahrukh Alam on behalf of The Association for Protection of Civil Rights seeking prevention of the mahapanchayat in Purola as it could disturb public harmony.

The court said that the communities have been living in harmony with one other for centuries and they will continue to do so.

It directed the state government to ensure that law and order is maintained and no loss of life or property takes place in Purola.

It was said in the petition that a mahapanchayat has been called by various Hindutva organisations after a minor girl belonging to the Hindu community was caught eloping with a man of the Muslim community.

