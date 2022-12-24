Uttarakhand: Mob attack during Christmas celebrations in Uttarkashi's Purola village over alleged ‘conversion’

Representative pic

Uttarkashi: On Friday, December 23, a group of at least 30 young men, armed with sticks attacked a Christmas celebration event in Purola village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district alleging that forced conversions were being carried out there.

The attack at the Hope and Life Center in the village, about 150 km from the state capital, Dehradun, took place around noon. Pastor Lazarus Cornelius, who belongs to Union Church, Mussoorie was leading the prayers.

According to an NDTV report, the men who claimed to belong to a Hindu organization attacked Pastor Lazarus Cornelius and his wife, Sushma Cornelius.

Six people were then arrested, including Pastor and his wife. They were later released, saying the matter had been resolved at the friendly.

The state’s BJP government recently introduced an anti-conversion bill to the assembly which passed and won the governor’s assent today. Residents say there have been previous instances of attacks on religious minorities, including Christians and Muslims.

Police have yet to release further details.