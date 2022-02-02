Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Who will win majority? Here's what opinion polls say

Uttarakhand is one of the five states that will be going to polls in the upcoming assembly elections, along with Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Punjab.

Uttarakhand assembly polls 2022 will be held on February 14 2022 and the results will be declared on March 10.

In a recent opinion poll conducted by India TV, it was predicted that stiff competition will be observed between Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party in the state.

The poll predicted 33-35 seats for BJP and Congress each. Moreover, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)is predicted to get zero seats, while Aam Aadmi Party is expected to get between 0-1 seats, according to the poll.

It further predicted 0-2 seats for other parties in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, in terms of vote sharing, only 2% votes are expected to fall into BSP's laps, while BJP can bag 45% of the votes. Congress on the other hand seems slightly ahead of BJP with a 46% vote share approximation.

The Times Now veto opinion poll predicted a landslide victory for the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand. According to the poll, the saffron party is expected to win 44-50 seats in the 70-member assembly, while Congress is predicted to come second with 12-15 seats. Meanwhile, a mere 5-8 seats are predicted for AAP.

The survey predicted the BJP's vote share to be 43.09% while Congress and AAP are expected to bag a vote share of 30% and 16% respectively.

The poll also predicted that incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to emerge as the most preferred CM candidate in the hill state.

Similarly, Republic-P MARQ poll predicted 36-42 seats for the BJP and 25-31 seats for Congress and 0-2 seats for the AAP.

The ABP NEWS-C VOTER survey predicted 31-37 seats for BJP, 30-36 seats for Congress and 2-4 seats for AAP.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP had won 56 seats, INC won 11 seats.

The largely bipolar politics of the state involving the two national parties, which have been alternately in power, has got a new twist this time with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also in the fray, offering itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP.

