Uttarakhand: 2 Children Among 6 Dead After Alto Car Plunges Into 800m Deep Gorge In Chakrata; Shocking Pic of Mangled Car Surfaces

A tragic road accident occurred in the Chakrata area of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Reports indicate that an Alto car lost control in Tyuni, Chakrata, and plunged into a 500-meter-deep gorge, claiming the lives of six individuals. One person sustained serious injuries in the incident. The victims are reported to be residents of Himachal Pradesh.

7 members were traveling in Alto car

According to available information, seven individuals, including two women and two children, were traveling from Pandranu to Tyuni in Himachal Pradesh in the Alto car. The accident occurred while they were traversing the Tyuni Atal Motorway.

As soon as the news of the accident was received, the SDRF team along with Tyuni police station reached the spot and started the rescue operation. After several hours of hard work, the rescue team has barely pulled out the bodies of 6 people, including 2 women and 2 children, from the deep ditch. Another person who was seriously injured in the incident was taken out from a deep ditch by the rescue team and sent to Dehradun Higher Center for treatment. 6 people lost their lives in this accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Dhami expresses grief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media site X to express condolences.

"Extremely sad news received of 6 casualties in an unfortunate car accident on Atal-Tyuni Motorway (Chakrata). May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense suffering," Dhami said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details of the deceased:

Name - Age - Residence

1) Sanju - 35 years - Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

2) Suraj - 35 years - Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

3) Sheetal, Wife of Suraj - 25 years - Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

4) Sanjana, Daughter of Savita Devi - 21 years - Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

5) Divyansh, Son of Jeet Bahadur - 10 years - Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

6) Yash, Son of Suraj - 5 years - Village Senj, Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh