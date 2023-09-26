Uttarakhand: 107 Pakistani Pilgrims Arrive For Annual Urs At Piran Kaliyar Dargah, Know All About The Shrine & Tradition (WATCH)

A total of 107 pilgrims from Pakistan reached Roorkee for the annual programme of Piran Kaliyar | ANI

Dehradun: Even though India-Pakistan relations continue to be stormy over the issue of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan supporting radical elements detrimental to the national security of India, there are occasions when both countries allow for pilgrims to travel to each other's land. One such occasion is the annual programme or Urs (as it is known) of Piran Kaliyar in the state of Uttarakhand. A total of 107 pilgrims from Pakistan reached Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Monday evening (September 25) for the annual programme of Piran Kaliyar.

Arrangements made: Police

Railway GRP SP Aruna Bharti, speaking on the pilgrims visiting India from Pakistan, said, "A total of 107 pilgrims have arrived here to participate in the Kaliyar Mela. Strict arrangements have been made for the safety of the pilgrims, their stay arrangements have been made in Dharamshala by the District Administration and Kaliyar Mela."

Piran Kaliyar Dargah and the tradition

The Dargah of Hazrat Makhdoom Alauddin Ali Ahmed (Sabir) on the outskirts of Roorkee city is a must-visit place for the faithful. It is situated towards the south of Haridwar. The place is a symbol of unity between Hindu and Muslim religions as the locals are mostly Hindus and the pilgrims who reach here are Muslims. The dargah is known for its mystical traditions where devotees come to get their wishes fulfilled. The Dargah is visited by millions of devotees from India and abroad, especially during the Urs or the annual programme. The Urs is celebrated every year at the Dargah.

The Piran Kaliyar is the dargah (shrine or tomb) dedicated to the 13th-century Sufi saint of Chishti order, Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari who is also known as Sarkar Sabir Pak and Sabir Kaliyari. It is situated at Kaliyar village, near Haridwar on the banks of Ganga Canal, 7 kms from Roorkee in Uttarakhand. It is one of the most revered shrines. According to history and records, the dargah shrine was constructed on the orders of Ibrahim Lodhi, the Afghan ruler who ruled in Delhi.

