Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath slams opposition for 'creating anarchy' over farmers' agitation

Yogi said that the three farm laws are a series of steps taken by the Modi government to double their income. “The PM has reiterated time and again that the MSP will continue. The new law that gives farmers freedom to sell their produce other than mandis, is hurting the middlemen and their political masters. They are upset as the money is reaching in farmers’ accounts directly and they are not getting their cuts,” he charged.

He dwelt at length about the steps taken by his government for the welfare of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. “When sugar mills were shut in Maharashtra during lockdown, we ran them in the state. With our support they produced record sugar, ethanol and sanitizers during the pandemic,” he pointed.

“Confusion is being created in the minds of people on MSP and Contract farming. My government procured a record 66 lakh metric tonnes paddy on MSP. Contract farming is in the interests of farmers. The Modi government has announced to open 10,000 Farmers Produce Organizations (FPOs) all over the country to ensure MSP and more to their produce. My government has already initiated the process. Where and how is it against farmers? he questioned.

“Opposition talks of sugarcane dues. These dues were pending since 2013. Who was in power then? We have so far cleared sugarcane dues for Rs 1.22 lakh crore. We have paid more than what was paid between 2004 and 2017. It is hurting them as measures taken by us have put a check on their corrupt practices,” he said while pointing a finger towards Samajwadi Party, the main opposition group.