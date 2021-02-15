UP: Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme, to provide free coaching classes to students

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday launched the Abhyudaya Scheme under which students all over the state will be provided free online and offline coaching classes for competitive examinations.

Launching the scheme through video-conferencing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the scheme will be a guiding light for students preparing for competitions. He said that the government had decided to launch this unique scheme when over 30,000 students were stuck in Kota, Rajasthan after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was then the government had decided to extend the Kota-like facility within the state free of cost to students preparing for competitive exams. The scheme will help those students who can’t afford to get enrolled in coaching classes due to their poor financial conditions,” he stated.

“I am sure students will be benefited greatly by the scheme in cracking competitive examinations to make a career of their choice,” hoped the Chief Minister while interacting virtually with selected students.

Offline classes for the free of cost coaching will begin from Tuesday. In the first phase, offline classes have been set up at 18 divisions. Later, the facility will be made available in all 75 districts of the state for the convenience of students.

Over 4.84 lakh students registered themselves for the free coaching classes in just four days. Out of the total number of students registered, 50,192 have been selected for offline classes through an online test.

Selected students will be provided guidance by senior IAS, PCS and other officials and study material, including question bank, for all competitive exams. Principals of Army Schools will make arrangements to run classes for the NDA, CDS and CRPF while students will be trained by professionals for UPSC, UPPSC, NEET, JEE, Banking Services, B.Ed TET etc.