Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to withdraw cases lodged under Pandemic Act

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw all cases lodged under the pandemic act in the recent past. The UP Chief Minister asked home department to issue an order in this regard. As per the instruction, all cases lodged on the violation of pandemic act would be withdrawn. This include the cases lodged on political leaders for violating act and organizing meetings and processions. These cases were lodged during the second wave of covid-19.

Earlier the state government had withdrawn such cases that were lodged during the first wave of the pandemic. The trader bodies as well as several others were raising this demand since long. According to the shopkeepers, who had opened their establishments to provide essential items to people were being booked under this act.

Meanwhile the number of fresh COVID-19 cases found in UP has reached to an all-time low. During the last 24 hours, only 13 cases have been found in the entire state. Till date a total of 10.91 crore people in the state have been vaccinated. The total number of active covid cases in UP have reached to 159 only.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 06:29 PM IST