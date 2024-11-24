Uttar Pradesh: Violence Erupts In Sambhal As Team Tries To Survey Jama Masjid

Violence in Sambhal, UP at the time of sureveying of Jama Masjid. | ANI

A survey conducting a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh faced stone-pelting from people police deemed 'anti-social elements' on the morning of Sunday (November 24). Stones were thrown at the survey team inspite of heavy police deployment.

Visuals from the incident were being shared on social media. In the videos, the police could be seen using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from Sambhal where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque. Police used tear gas to control the situation.

A petition was filed by senior advocate Vishnu…



"A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action," said Prashant Kumar, Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police. Kumar was quoted by ANI.

The survey followed a court order passed on petition by a lawyer who claimed that the mosque was originally a temple.

This was a second survey. The first one was carried out on November 19. At the time, police and mosque management committee members were present.

Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported that 10 people were detained following latest incident in Sambhal. A probe has been launched in the violent incident.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told PTI that police was still identifying more people who may have taken part in the stone-pelting and strict action will follow.

PTI also quoted Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, who claimed that 'Baburnama' and 'Ain-e-Akbari' two milestone books written in medieval period, had references that a Harihar temple stood at the site where Jama Masjid stands today.