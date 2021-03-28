Uttar Pradesh: Two patients die in Kanpur cardiology hospital fire, CM orders probe taking this mail

Taking lessons from the Mumbai hospital fire, the Chief Minister has also directed the fire department to check fire safety measures in all hospitals across the state.

The first floor of the hospital was filled with thick smokes making the rescue of critical patients admitted at the ICU difficult. Hospital staff and safai karamcharis broke open window panes to rescue many patients.

In the incident, Rasoolan Bi (8) died due to asphyxia. She was admitted there with severe breathing problems. Another patient Tek Chandra also died after he was taken off from the ventilator during the rescue operation.

Relatives, hospital staff, fire brigade personnel and police did an excellent job in carrying out the rescue operation saving life of over 145 patients. Ambulances were called from other hospitals to shift patients to other hospitals.

“We have rescued all patients from the ground and the first floor. They have been shifted to other hospitals and another building of the hospital,”s claimed Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Singh.

The District Magistrate Alok Kumar said that all hospitals in the district have put on high alert and directed to keep beds ready for shifting of serious patients. Police said that the short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire.