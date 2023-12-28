Uttar Pradesh: Two Journalists Threatened With Revolver By Miscreant In Saharanpur Village, Accused Arrested After Video Surfaces

Journalists threatened with revolver in Saharanpur | X/@RakeshKumarAM

Saharanpur, December 28: Two reporters were threatened by a miscreant in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident, a video of which is going viral on social media, took place in Saheji village on Thursday, December 28. The viral video shows a man wielding a revolver threatening two journalists.

According to reports, two journalists went to Saheji village for an assignment. While they were doing their job, a man threatened them. When they confronted him, the man took out a revolver from his pocket and aimed at one of the reporters.

UP police arrest accused

Immediately after the video of the incident surfaced online, the UP police swung into action and identified the man brandishing the revolver. He was soon arrested a case was registered against him.