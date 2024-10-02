'Haunted By Nightmares': Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter In UP

The Radha-Krishna idol was returned to the Prayagraj temple after the thief experienced remorse and nightmares | X

Lucknow: A stolen Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) idol of Radha-Krishna was returned to the Gau Ghat Ashram temple in Shringverpur, Prayagraj, eight days after its theft, accompanied by an apology letter from the thief.

In the letter, the thief expressed deep remorse, citing nightmares and his son’s illness as reasons for returning the idol, and sought forgiveness from the temple authorities.

The idol, which holds great spiritual significance and is over 100 years old, was stolen from the Shri Ram-Janki Temple at Gau Ghat Ashram a week earlier. The temple’s lock had been broken, and the idol, had been taken.

Despite detaining two suspects, police were unable to locate the idol until Tuesday, when it was found abandoned near a service road along the Handia-Kokhraj highway. A passerby noticed the idol and informed the temple’s head priest.

Local police and temple officials quickly arrived at the scene. Along with the idol, they discovered a letter written by the thief. In the letter, the thief confessed to the crime, explaining that he had been tormented by guilt and personal misfortunes since the theft, including the sudden illness of his son. He also admitted to attempting to sell the idol by tampering with its appearance, polishing it to disguise its identity.

The police returned the idol to the ashram's head, Falahari Mahant Swami Jayaram Das Maharaj, who conducted purification rituals, including a ceremonial bath with Ganga water, before reinstalling the idol in the temple.

The Thief’s Apology Letter:

"Respected Maharaj Ji, I made a grave mistake in my ignorance by stealing the Radha-Krishna idol from Gau Ghat. Since then, I have been haunted by terrible nightmares, and my son has fallen seriously ill. I stole the idol for a small amount of money and tampered with it in hopes of selling it. I deeply regret my actions and am now returning the idol. I humbly beg for your forgiveness and request that you reinstall the idol in the temple. I have altered its appearance, but I hope you can accept it and pardon me and my family."

The temple authorities have accepted the thief’s apology, bringing an end to the incident.