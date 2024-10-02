 Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Provides Full Financial Support To Muzaffarnagar's Dalit Student Admitted To IIT Dhanbad
In a significant move to empower underprivileged students, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended full financial support to Atul Kumar, a Dalit student from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who has secured admission to IIT Dhanbad.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh government extends full financial support to Dalit student Atul Kumar from Muzaffarnagar, ensuring his admission to IIT Dhanbad | X

Under the state’s scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will cover Atul’s full tuition fees, along with other expenses, ensuring that financial hardships do not obstruct his educational journey during the four-year course.

Atul Kumar, the son of Rajendra Kumar, a daily wage laborer from Titoda village in Khatauli tehsil, Muzaffarnagar district, had initially faced a major setback in his admission to IIT Dhanbad due to unpaid fees. Despite excelling in the IIT JEE exam and earning a seat in the Electronics Engineering branch, he was unable to pay the required fees by the June 24 deadline.

After exhausting all other options, Atul’s family approached the Supreme Court for help. Following the court’s intervention and the matter reaching Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government pledged to fully support the student. The Chief Minister promptly instructed that all necessary assistance be provided to Atul.

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun personally contacted Atul Kumar's family, assuring them that the state government would cover all educational expenses throughout his four-year program. The government has also liaised with IIT Dhanbad to ensure a smooth completion of the admission process.

article-image

This initiative will not only cover Atul’s initial fees but also provide for all academic expenses during his tenure at IIT.

