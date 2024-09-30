Uttar Pradesh: 52,000 State Govt Employees Yet To Disclose Property Details

Representational pic |

Lucknow: Despite the Uttar Pradesh government's strict instructions, approximately 52,000 state employees have yet to submit the details of their movable and immovable properties. The state administration has made it clear that employees who fail to provide this information on the Manav Sampada portal by Monday midnight will not receive their September salary. Only after they upload the required property details will their pay be released.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Government Employees Conduct Rules, a total of 8,36,571 state employees across various categories are mandated to submit annual declarations of their properties via the Manav Sampada portal. Although the deadline for submitting details for the previous year (2023) was January 31, many employees have ignored the Personnel Department's repeated reminders.

74% Employees Complied with Disclosure

Last month, the government took the step of withholding the August salary of those who had not disclosed their properties, leading 74% of state employees to comply. However, 26% of employees still failed to submit their property details by August 31. These employees were given one last opportunity to disclose their assets by September 30, but 6% remain non-compliant.

As of now, 94% of state employees, or approximately 7,83,901 individuals, have provided their property details. However, around 52,000 employees have yet to meet this requirement.

Sources suggest that the government has no intention of offering further leniency to these employees. Until the necessary disclosures are made, the salaries of both the employees and the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) will remain on hold.

Despite clear instructions from Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, a number of senior officials are showing reluctance in disclosing their properties. A total of 7,397 first- and second-class officers have not yet provided their property details. Similarly, over 33,000 clerks and other third-class employees have failed to disclose their assets.

Meanwhile, compliance has been much higher among the police force, with around 3.15 lakh out of 3.17 lakh personnel in this category submitting their details. Among fourth-class employees, including assistants, drivers, gardeners, and sweepers, around 10,000 are still to disclose their properties.

According to sources, more than 10% of employees in departments such as Basic and Technical Education, Cooperation, Industrial Development, Revenue, Social Welfare, Stamps, and Urban Development have yet to upload their property details on the portal.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s continued efforts to enforce transparency and accountability are facing hurdles, especially from higher-ranking officials. The outcome of this property disclosure drive remains to be seen as the Monday deadline approaches.