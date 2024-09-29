Uttar Pradesh: Teenager Arrested For Placing Stone On Banda-Mahoba Railway Track In Mahoba

Representational Image |

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): A teenager from the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for placing a stone on the railway track, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the teenager placed a stone near the Manikpur railway line on the Banda-Mahoba railway track, near Sukaura village, under the limits of Kabrai police station in Mahoba.

Upon receiving the information, a joint team of police and RPF reached the spot and arrested the individual. He has been taken into custody and legal actions are being taken as per the rules.

Tweet Of Mahoba Police

The Mahoba Police tweeted, "On receiving information that an unknown person had placed a stone on the Banda-Mahoba railway track of Manikpur railway line near village Sukaura of police station Kabrai of district Mahoba, a joint police team of police station Kabrai and RPF reached the spot. In this regard, the teenager who placed the stone lying nearby on the railway track has been taken into custody and necessary legal action is being taken in the case as per rules."

Notably, such incidents of attempting a train derailment have increased nationwide.

About Another Incident

Earlier on September 24, in a separate incident, three railway employees were arrested for allegedly conspiring to derail a train near Kim railway station in Surat by removing fishplates and keys from a railway track. The attempted train derailment incident was thwarted, the police said.

According to Western Railway, Vadodara Division unidentified people opened the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near the Kim railway station. However, service was soon restored.

In another incident, nine iron rods were recovered on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on September 22.

Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar, said that a train had to be stopped after multiple iron rods were seen on the Bathinda-Delhi railway tracks early Sunday morning. The rods were recovered at around 3 am.