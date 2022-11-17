Uttar Pradesh: Sulking Shivpal agreed to campaign for Dimple Yadav | ANI Photo

Giving a respite to the Samajwadi camp, sulking Shivpal Yadav has agreed to campaign for Dimple Yadav in the by-election of the Mainpuri parliamentary seat. By-election in Mainpuri has been necessitated due to the death of the sitting MP from here and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While SP has made Dimple as its nominee, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has pitched Raghuraj Shakya. Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and the granddaughter of Mulayam.

Earlier there were rumours of Shivpal Yadav, brother of the Late Mulayam Singh Yadav not campaigning for Dimple. Shivpal, a stalwart SP leader had floated his own party in the name of Pragaatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) in 2018 after his relationship with Akhilesh turned to soar. In the 2022 assembly polls, Shivpal forged an alliance with Akhilesh which was broken soon after the elections.

Meanwhile on Wednesday Shivpal convened a meeting of PSPL workers in Saifai, Etawah and asked them to support Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri. It is learnt that Shivpal would meet Akhilesh Yadav soon and jointly campaign in Mainpuri.

SP has already included the name of Shivpal Yadav in the list of star campaigners for the Mainpuri parliamentary elections.