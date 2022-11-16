e-Paper Get App
HomeJobsUttar Pradesh Job Fair 2022: 5,000 job offers, over 50 companies to hire employees on spot

Uttar Pradesh Job Fair 2022: 5,000 job offers, over 50 companies to hire employees on spot

About 5,000 jobs will be offered on spot at a special employment fair that will be held in Uttar Pradesh starting from November 16 (Wednesday)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
About Uttar Pradesh Job Fair 2022: 

Jobs are coming to Uttar Pradesh residents even as major companies across the world including Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Wipro announced layoffs and hiring freeze. More than 50 companies will come together to offer 5,000 job offers on spot in Uttar Pradesh. A special job offer will be held across across 18 divisions in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (November 17)

Venue and Date of Uttar Pradesh Job Fair 2022:

The employment fair will be starting from Shia PG College of Khadra, which is a minority-dominated area of Lucknow. The Minority Welfare Department and Employment Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh are going to organize a special employment fair for minority youth in Lucknow.

The Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari said, “The Yogi government has always been working sincerely for the progress of the youth. In the same sequence, special employment fairs will be organized for minority youth in minority-dominated areas of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, which will start on November 16 at Shia Degree PG College, Khadra, a minority-dominated area of Lucknow.”

Read Also
upGrad to hire over 1,400 people by March 2023
article-image

UP Job Mela 2022: Appointment Letters To Be Given On Spot

  • Job interviews will be held on spot and the hiring process will be completed on the same day.

  • More than 50 companies are bringing about 5,000 jobs in the minority employment fair

  • Those who will crack the interview will be given appointment letters on spot.

  • Several start-ups and counters of various banks would be set up for providing proper guidance to encourage those who want to start their own business.

